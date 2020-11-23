Report: MRI shows Joe Burrow’s knee injury is even worse than believed

Posted by Michael David Smith on November 23, 2020, 2:13 PM EST
Getty Images

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow knew immediately that he had suffered a serious knee injury on Sunday, tweeting right away that his season was over. But the injury was reportedly even worse than believed.

An MRI today showed more damage than the Bengals’ medical staff anticipated, Adam Schefter of ESPN. That includes a torn ACL, torn MCL and other structural issues in his knee.

Burrow will have reconstructive surgery, and it’s unclear whether he’ll be ready to go in nine months, when the 2021 regular season is getting started.

In an otherwise bad year for the Bengals, Burrow has shown promise, and having the franchise quarterback in place was the one thing Bengals fans could feel optimistic about. Now Bengals fans have to be concerned about Burrow’s future.

17 responses to “Report: MRI shows Joe Burrow’s knee injury is even worse than believed

  2. This is why I’ll never argue w my kid if he decides to give up football. Right now he’s that dude. Will prob play D1 ball. Kid is gifted and works hard everyday at it, But if he stopped tomorrow I’d honestly probably be a tad relieved.

  3. They should force the owner of the team to sell and move them out of Cincy. It’s absolutely disgraceful to put such a talented upcoming player at QB out there with that offensive line.

    Furthermore, their offensive gameplan has been for Burrow to throw more passes than anyone else in the league. It was just a matter of time before his leg was shattered. Disgusting.

  4. Bummer of news for the young fellow. Hopefully, he is able to come back to full strength & use of the knee. Probably a lot longer rehab than 9 months, but hopefully, he is able to come back and confine to develop into quality starting QB.

  11. Sometimes you must sit on an asset until it matures and is surrounded by other assets that can protect protect it. This is EXACTLY what should never have happened to the Bengals. This season was going to be messed up no matter what because of circumstances being what they are. I just hope he can return to 100% after such a devastating injury. Look what happened to RG III. He was never the same after he got all tore up in the wheels. I wish Joe only the best.

  12. Dreadful news, hope he makes a full recovery and is not rushed back. Memory immediately goes back to Greg Cook, and I hope this won’t be something similar.

  15. Who gives these comments thumbs down? He’s a kid who just suffered a huge impact injury that derailed an absolutely terrific season for an otherwise mostly awful team at the start of a rebuild. Literally the only reason worth watching this team for.

    Truly hope Joe recovers fully and this O-line gets some major, major, major upgrades.

    2020 can now be put out to pasture, thanks.

  16. As a Ravens fan I hate to see this. Really liked watching him play and had just picked him up for my Fantasy team. Raven’s TE, Nick Boyle, just had a similar injury – with the replay making it look severe.

  17. I’m rooting for you Joe. You seem to have a good head on your shoulders and tremendous talent. I’m praying that you make a full recovery and be competition for my Ravens for years to come.

