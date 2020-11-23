Report: Pierre Desir is expected to sign with Ravens

Getty Images

The Ravens have placed a number of cornerbacks on injured reserve this season and they’re set to bring in a healthy player at the position.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Pierre Desir is going through COVID-19 testing protocols and is expected to sign with the team upon their successful completion.

Desir started eight of the first nine Jets games of the season before being released last week. He had 47 tackles, three interceptions, an interception return for a touchdown, and a forced fumble in those appearances.

He spent the last three seasons with the Colts and spent time with the Chargers and Browns earlier in his career.

The Ravens also claimed Davontae Harris off of waivers from the Broncos last week, so Desir won’t be the only new addition to the cornerback corps.