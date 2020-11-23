Texans activate Kahale Warring, claim Hjalte Froholdt

Getty Images

The Texans announced a pair of roster moves on Monday afternoon.

Tight end Kahale Warring has been activated from injured reserve ahead of Thursday’s game against the Lions. They also announced that they have claimed offensive lineman Hjalte Froholdt off of waivers.

Warring went on injured reserve after playing nine special teams snaps in the opener. It was his regular season debut as the 2019 third-round pick spent his entire rookie season on injured reserve.

Froholdt was a fourth-round pick of the Patriots last year. He also spent his rookie year on injured reserve, but made eight appearances before getting cut to make room for running back Sony Michel‘s return to the active roster.