49ers CB K’Waun Williams suspended two games

49ers cornerback K'Waun Williams will miss the next two games.

The NFL announced on Tuesday that Williams has been suspended two games for a violation of the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Williams did not play in Week 10 because of an ankle injury and had a stint on injured reserve earlier this season. He has 14 tackles and a sack in six appearances this season.

The 49ers signed safety Chris Edwards to the 53-man roster on Tuesday. Edwards spent the last three years in the CFL and spent the offseason with the 49ers before being cut in August.

Running backs Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson may join him on the active roster soon. Both of them were designated for return from injured reserve.