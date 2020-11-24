Aaron Rodgers: Death threats to Marquez Valdez-Scantling “extremely unnecessary”

Posted by Mike Florio on November 24, 2020
On Sunday, Packers receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling received social-media death threats after a key fumble cost his team a game. On Tuesday, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers defended his teammate.

I would say that’s extremely unnecessary,” Rodgers said of the death threats, during an appearance on The Jim Rome Show. “I understand the rooting interests in the game and how important it is to so many people, and it’s really important to us, too. But I think that’s very unnecessary. I’m sorry he had to go through that. I’m sure if I was checking social media, I’m sure there would be plenty of games where that happened to me.”

It’s more than extremely unnecessary. It’s extremely illegal. Statements that if made in person or in writing would trigger prosecution often are met with a shrug when they’re made in a tweet. It shouldn’t be that way; dating back to early 2012, when 49ers receiver Kyle Williams received death threats after multiple miscues in the NFC Championship loss to the Giants, those who make those threats should face criminal charges.

“My advice to our guys would be to maybe put down the social media, whether it’s coming off a great game or coming off a game where you made a mistake,” Rodgers said.

Apart from that not being realistic, it also keeps the player from being aware of the threats. Most presume that death threats aren’t credible, that anyone who would intend serious harm on another would simply commit it without advance warning. That doesn’t make the threat anything other than what it is — a violation of the law, aimed at terrorizing the person who receives it.

Social media has become a cesspool because decent, civilized persons have allowed it to become a cesspool. When a line is crossed into comments that don’t find refuge in the First Amendment, action should be taken.

  2. Threatening a guy over a play in a GAME. Just a small example of why we are in the shape we are in. Some people have lost all grip on reality.

  3. This is one of the rare times Aaron and I agree on something. Only garbage people take part in this type of behavior.

  4. I think if you feel the need to make a death threat to a player because your team lost, it’s time to evaluate your life because it’s sorely lacking.

  5. The diva is high fiving himself after a big catch on social media and crying for help when things do go your way….get over it.

  6. I would be all for prosecuting more of these clowns. It is indeed illegal.

    I also would be for prosecuting a singular stalker/troll that spends the majority of his life here.

    It is time to stop all forms of harassment and terrorizing of people.

  7. Social media has transformed from an information platform into a weapon to attack and marginalize those whose ideas differ from those of the poster. It allows a small group of people to intimidate those who are afraid to speak up for themselves for fear of being attacked. Freedom of speech is no longer free, it is subject to the cancel culture that seeks to drown out ideas that don’t fit its agenda. One only need to look at college campuses to see the reality of this. Sadly America is losing its identity as the land of the free and the home of the brave…

  9. This is only going to happen more with legalized gambling. Bet most of those threats were from people who lost money.

  10. Bestfan base in the NFL!

    It’s not a grand leap to think they probably threaten refs as well. The lack of holding calls makes more sense by the day…

  12. Anyone who makes any type of threat to an individual because their sports team lost needs to seek mental health support immediately.

  13. Ironic that MVS had the two biggest plays of the game that allowed the Packers to get to overtime in the first place: the 50 yard PI before the end of the half and the 40+ yard catch at the end of regulation to keep the drive alive. Both of which lead to touchdowns.

