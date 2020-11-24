Bills activate Josh Norman from COVID-19 reserve

Getty Images

Bills cornerback Josh Norman is back after 10 days on the NFL’s COVID-19 reserve list.

Norman tested positive on November 14 and has been out since. To be activated, a player has to test negative on two consecutive tests at least 24 hours apart.

Three players and one assistant coach missed a game because they were designated as close contacts of Norman’s, but none of them ended up testing positive.

Norman has been dealing with hamstring injuries and has played in only three games this season, but he is expected to be good to go for Sunday against the Chargers.