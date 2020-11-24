Browns place Joe Jackson on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Browns placed defensive end Joe Jackson on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Tuesday.

He joins offensive lineman Chris Hubbard, fullback Andy Janovich and defensive end Myles Garrett on the team’s COVID-19 list.

The Browns already have ruled out Garrett for a second consecutive week after he tested positive for COVID-19 last week. He is tied for the NFL sacks lead with 9.5.

It is unknown whether Jackson tested positive or was in close contact with someone who did.

He played 21 defensive snaps Sunday in helping fill in for the absence of Garrett.

The Browns could again elevate defensive end Cameron Malveaux from the practice squad. Malveaux made two tackles and forced a fumble in only eight snaps in Sunday’s 22-17 win over the Eagles.