Bruce Arians: “We don’t miss the deep ball in practice, that’s for sure”

USA TODAY Sports

No risk it, no biscuit.

The man who made that phrase famous in NFL circles has seen his offense risk it, but it’s still not get many biscuits via deep passes. So what’s wrong?

“We’ve had the guys open, we’ve just missed them,” Bucs coach Bruce Arians told reporters on Tuesday. “There are times when coverage dictates you go to that guy. I think we can do a better job of utilizing the deep ball in our game plan . . . . When they’re there, we need to hit them. We can’t have them going off our fingertips, and we can’t overthrow them.”

The issue, per Arians, is a game-day problem.

“We don’t miss the deep ball in practice, that’s for sure,” Arians said.

Arians also was asked whether quarterback Tom Brady needs to be more involved in calling the plays.

“We have Tom calling a lot of his own, or picking his own on the sidelines from the game plan,” Arians said. “So I don’t think it’s a confidence problem whatsoever. It’s not lack of trust, it’s lack of continuity within the offense.”

It’s unclear whether Arians or Brady are pushing for the deep balls. On Monday night, Brady completed only one of nine passes with two interceptions on passes longer than 15 yards.

Regardless, Arians has made it clear, in not-so-subtle fashion, that it’s not a coaching issue and that the offense fits Brady’s skills.

“He can do anything, so it’s not like he can’t do it,” Arians said. “I see him do it all the time.”

The problem is that the rest of us continue to see him not do it, usually in big spots. The next chance to show that he can do it comes in five days, when Brady renews acquaintances with Patrick Mahomes.