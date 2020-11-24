Cardinals designate Zach Allen for return from IR

Getty Images

The Cardinals were shorthanded on the defensive line for last Sunday’s loss to the Seahawks, but they are starting to add some bodies to the group.

Their signing of defensive tackle Domata Peko became official after he passed through COVID-19 testing protocols and the team announced on Tuesday that defensive lineman Zach Allen has been designated for return from injured reserve.

Allen hurt his leg in Week 7. He started two of the first seven games of the season and recorded 11 tackles, a sack, two tackles for loss, and four quarterback hits overall.

Corey Peters and Jordan Phillips went on injured reserve before the Seahawks game and the Cardinals had to call Michael Dogbe up from the practice squad to give them four linemen for that game.