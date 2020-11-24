Cardinals place Deionte Thompson on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Cardinals placed safety ﻿Deionte Thompson﻿ on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, the team announced.

He becomes the team’s fourth player to land on the list this season.

It is unknown whether Thompson tested positive or was in close contact with someone who did. If Thompson hasn’t tested positive and doesn’t test positive this week, he could return for Sunday’s game against the Patriots.

The Cardinals already lack depth at the position. Jalen Thompson reinjured his ankle last week and might not play this week, while Charles Washington was out with a groin injury last week.

Chris Banjo is expected to start opposite Budda Baker.

The Cards also announced they released running back Khalfani Muhammad from the practice squad.