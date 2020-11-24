Carson Wentz leads NFL in interceptions, fumbles, sacks

Getty Images

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz has melted down this season. No one is making more bad plays than Wentz.

Wentz leads the NFL in interceptions, fumbles and sacks this year, an ugly indication of how badly he has played.

Wentz has thrown 14 interceptions, while no one else in the NFL has thrown more than 11 (Kirk Cousins and Drew Lock are tied for second). His 14 interceptions equal a career high, which he set in 16 games as a rookie, and since his rookie year Wentz had never thrown more than seven interceptions in any season until this year.

Wentz has taken 40 sacks, while no one else has taken more than 33 (Russell Wilson is second). Wentz’s 40 sacks are already a career high, even with six more games to play this season, and his lack of awareness in the pocket and inability to get rid of the ball when he’s being pressured has been stunning to see this year.

Wentz has fumbled 10 times this year, one more than the second-worst, Joe Burrow. Fumbles have always been a problem for Wentz, who now has 58 career fumbles, by far the most of any player in the NFL since he entered the league in 2016.

The Eagles insist they’re not going to bench Wentz. Rarely in NFL history has a player had such job security while playing so poorly.