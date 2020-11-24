Chargers designating Austin Ekeler to return

Getty Images

Chargers running back Asutin Ekeler is getting close to returning to the field.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports that the Chargers plan to designate Ekeler for return from injured reserve this week. That doesn’t necessarily mean he will be active for Sunday’s game against the Bills, but it’s a very good sign that he’s getting close.

Ekeler has been out since suffering a hamstring injury in Week Four.

In Ekeler’s absence, the Chargers have turned to running backs Joshua Kelley, Justin Jackson and Kalen Ballage, but none of them has played as well as Ekeler was playing early this season. Getting Ekeler back should take some pressure off Justin Herbert and help the Chargers’ offense go.