Chiefs put Byron Pringle on injured reserve

The Chiefs will be down one of their wide receivers for at least the next three games.

The team announced that wide receiver Byron Pringle has been placed on injured reserve. Pringle injured his ankle in last Sunday’s win over the Raiders.

Pringle had nine catches for 108 yards while appearing in all 10 games. He also returned seven kickoffs for 247 yards, including a 102-yard return for a touchdown in Week 7.

Tyreek Hill, Sammy Watkins, Demarcus Robinsons, and Mecole Hardman remain on the active roster at receiver.

The Chiefs also activated tackle Martinas Rankin from the reserve/COVID-19 list and signed veteran guard Stefan Wisniewski to their practice squad.