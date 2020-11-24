Chris Carson, Shaquill Griffin return to practice

Getty Images

The Seahawks used their mini-bye week to get healthy.

They practiced Tuesday after playing five days ago, and running back Chris Carson and cornerback Shaquill Griffin took part. The Seahawks are not required to release a practice report until Wednesday, so it is not known exactly how much each participated.

Carson has missed the past four games with a foot injury, and Griffin has sat out the past four games with a hamstring injury.

“They did get out there today,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said. “They were doing all the regular practice stuff today, so that was a good sign.”

Center Ethan Pocic also was back on the field for the first time Tuesday after missing two games with a concussion.

Carroll said running back Rashaad Penny is getting closer to a return. Penny tore his ACL in a Week 15 loss to the Rams last season.

“They’re not going to let him [practice] this week, but we’re getting ready to make the call here with him,” Carroll said. “He’s very close. I wouldn’t think he’s [more than] two weeks away. There’s a really good chance we might get him [at practice] next week. He’s really excited about it and feels good about it.”