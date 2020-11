Getty Images

Colts receiver Ashton Dulin will return to practice this week.

The team opened his 21-day window to return to the active roster, designating Dulin to return to practice from injured reserve.

He went on injured reserve Nov. 7 after injuring a knee during the fourth quarter of the Colts’ win over the Lions.

Dulin, 23, has played 58 offensive snaps and 119 on special teams in seven games.

He has four touches for 56 yards.

Last season, Dulin played 13 games and made three catches for 53 yards.