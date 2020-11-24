Cowboys cancel practice due to “non-COVID medical emergency”

Getty Images

The Cowboys have canceled practice today due to a medical emergency unrelated to the pandemic.

“The schedule change is due to a non-Covid related medical emergency involving a staff member,” the team said in a statement. “There will not be a press briefing with Coach McCarthy at 10:30 a.m. [CT] and there will be no player media availability today.”

Rumors are rampant regarding the staff member and the specific medical emergency. Out of respect to the team, the individual, and his family, we’ll wait for official confirmation before reporting anything.

The Cowboys will play Washington on Thanksgiving.