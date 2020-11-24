Cowboys strength coach Markus Paul experienced a “medical emergency”

USA TODAY Sports

The Cowboys have provided more information about the incident that resulted in the cancellation of Tuesday’s practice.

“Shortly before 7:30 a.m. this morning, Dallas Cowboys Strength and Conditioning Coordinator Markus Paul experienced a medical emergency,” the team said in a statement. “Paul was immediately treated by Cowboys medical personnel and transported to a local hospital by ambulance.

“As per the Paul family, Markus is in the process of undergoing further medical tests and additional information will be made available at the appropriate time.”

The Cowboys thereafter canceled today’s practice. Coach Mike McCarthy also canceled a planned media availability.

Paul, a fourth-round pick of the Bears in 1989, also played for the Buccaneers. He has worked for the Saints, Patriots, Jets, and Giants, where he served from 2007 through 2018. He joined the Cowboys in 2018.