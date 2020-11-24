D’Andre Swift listed as limited practice participant Tuesday

Getty Images

The Lions played without running back D'Andre Swift in Week 11 after he landed in the concussion protocol last Thursday and a short week before this Thursday’s game against Houston didn’t leave him much time to get cleared.

Swift is making some progress, however. He was listed as a limited participant in Tuesday’s practice, which the team notes was a walkthrough so Swift’s participation is estimated. That was also the case with his non-participation label from Monday.

Adrian Peterson and Kerryon Johnson would be the lead backs again if Swift can’t play on Thanksgiving.

Wide receiver Kenny Golladay was listed as out of practice with a hip injury and that’s a downgrade from his limited practice estimation on Monday. Golladay has missed the last three games.

Cornerback Jeff Okudah (shoulder), defensive lineman Da'shawn Hand (groin), and cornerback Mike Ford (concussion) were listed as out for the second straight day. Quarterback Matthew Stafford (right thumb) got a limited tag for the second day in a row.