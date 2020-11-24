Derrick Henry, Dalvin Cook neck and neck for NFL rushing lead

Getty Images

The league lead in rushing is a two-man race that may go down to the wire.

Titans running back Derrick Henry is leading the NFL in rushing with 1,079 yards. Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is right behind him, with 1,069 yards. No one else is even within 300 yards of the leaders (Jaguars running back James Robinson is third with 762 yards), so it’s safe to say Henry or Cook will end up on top.

Henry has a slight lead now, but Cook has missed a game, which means Cook’s per-game average is higher. Cook is averaging 118.8 yards per game, while Henry is averaging 107.9 yards per game. If both players were to continue at their current per-game averages for the rest of the season, Cook would end up with 1,782 yards and Henry would end up with 1,726 yards.

It’s been seven years since an NFL running back topped 1,700 yards in a season, but Henry and Cook both look likely to do it this year.