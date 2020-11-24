Jaguars defensive coaching staff out of facility due to COVID-19 protocols

Getty Images

Coaches were fewer in number than usual at the Jaguars facility on Tuesday.

NFL Media reports that the Jaguars had their entire defensive coaching staff stay home due to COVID-19 protocols. The report says a positive test was the trigger for the decision.

As of now, it is not clear whether the absence will extend to Wednesday and whether any others in the organization might be kept out because of contact with whoever tested positive.

The Jaguars also placed kicker Chase McLaughlin on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday. It’s not known if there’s a link between that move and keeping the coaches out of the building.