Jaguars put Josh Allen, D.J. Hayden on injured reserve

Word on Monday was that Jaguars edge rusher Josh Allen avoid a serious knee injury, but that he would miss some time while he recovers.

It will be at least three games before Allen is back in action. The Jaguars placed him on injured reserve on Tuesday.

They also put cornerback D.J. Hayden and safety Daniel Thomas on the list. Hayden went on injured reserve with a hamstring injury in Week 4 and returned to action last week, but is back out with the hamstring issue. He is not eligible to return to action a second time, so his 2020 season is over.

Thomas has an arm injury. The fifth-round pick made his first NFL interception in the 27-3 loss to the Steelers.

Jacksonville also placed kicker Chase McLaughlin on the reserve/COVID-19 list and filled a couple of the open roster spots. They signed running back Nathan Cottrell off their practice squad and linebacker Reggie Gilbert off of the Arizona practice squad.