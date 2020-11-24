Jared Goff: Rams can be as good as we want to be

Getty Images

Rams quarterback Jared Goff had a big game on Monday night, and he was feeling confident afterward.

Goff said after beating the Buccaneers that he sees no limitations on how far the 7-3 Rams can go this season.

“We can be as good as we want to be, honestly,” Goff said, via the Associated Press. “We’ve got it all in front of us. Everything is there for us to take.”

Goff threw for a season-high 376 yards and three touchdowns against the Buccaneers. It was one of his best games, against a good Tampa Bay defense, and a strong statement that the Rams are Super Bowl contenders.