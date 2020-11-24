Jets place La’Mical Perine, Sam Ficken on IR

Getty Images

The Jets announced they placed running back La’Mical Perine and kicker Sam Ficken on injured reserve Tuesday.

Perine was diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain after Sunday’s loss to the Chargers. He played nine games for the Jets this season and had 55 carries for 202 yards and two touchdowns and 10 catches for 49 yards.

Ficken missed three games with a groin injury earlier this season. He has made 9 of 10 field goals and 8 of 10 extra points.

For his career, Ficken has made 72.1 percent of his field goals and 88.2 percent of his extra points.

The Jets signed running back Josh Adams and tight end Ross Travis in corresponding moves.

The team also announced it has signed quarterback Mike White to the practice squad.