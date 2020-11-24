Jets to sign Josh Adams off of practice squad

Getty Images

The Jets brought running back Josh Adams up from the practice squad for the first two games of the season and he will be back with the team for Week 12.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Jets are signing Adams to their 53-man roster.

The move comes after La’Michal Perine hurt his ankle in last Sunday’s loss to the Chargers. Perine had taken on a bigger offensive role in recent weeks, but his injury will likely mean more of Frank Gore as the Jets try to get their first win of the season.

Adams ran three times for eight yards and a touchdown and caught two passes for 14 yards in the first two weeks of the year. He ran eight times for 12 yards last season, but did lead the Eagles with 511 rushing yards in 2018.