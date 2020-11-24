Kyler Murray: I feel fine

Getty Images

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray worked on the side at Tuesday’s practice, but it doesn’t sound like there’s much concern about him missing Sunday’s game against the Patriots.

Murray spoke to reporters after the session and said that he didn’t do a full workout as a way to limit the number of passes he throws during the week. He said that he expects to be good to go by the time kickoff rolls around.

“I feel fine, I feel good,” Murray said, via Kevin Zimmerman of ArizonaSports.com.

That was the same thing Murray said about his shoulder after last Thursday’s loss to the Seahawks, so it seems like a good bet to expect him in the lineup as long as there’s no setback in practice over the next few days.