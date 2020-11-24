Kyler Murray working on side at Tuesday’s practice

Getty Images

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said on Monday that the team would see if quarterback Kyler Murray can “cut it loose” at Tuesday’s practice and it doesn’t look like they were ready to push things that far early in the week.

Murray said his right shoulder was fine after he appeared to hurt it in last Thursday’s loss to the Seahawks, but Kingsbury said he is “working through” it ahead of this weekend’s game against the Patriots. Darren Urban of the team’s website reports Murray was working through things on a side field at Tuesday’s practice.

Urban added that Murray is still set to talk to reporters on Tuesday afternoon, which is usually a sign that a player is expected to play. It will also be an opportunity to hear from Murray about his shoulder.

The Cardinals will not issue an injury report until Wednesday, but they held practice on Tuesday in order to allow for time off on Thanksgiving.