Posted by Josh Alper on November 24, 2020, 8:32 AM EST
The Ravens will be shorthanded in the backfield against the Steelers on Thursday night after J.K. Dobbins and Mark Ingram tested positive for COVID-19.

Dobbins has taken on a bigger role in the offense as his rookie season has unfolded while Ingram’s spot in the offense has been shrinking. Their absences leave Gus Edwards as the only available back who has carried the ball this season. Justice Hill is also on hand and tight end Mark Andrews said on Monday that the team has faith that they will get the job done.

“Sad news to hear about that,” Andrews said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com. “It’s a crazy kind of time that we’re living in. It kind of goes with this year. There’s going to be things thrown at you, and you have to adapt. You look at Gus and Justice. They’re incredible athletes and incredible players. They’re going to do their job just fine and hold that torch. There’s no worries there.”

While Dobbins has been taking on more work, Edwards has the most carries of any running back this season so the Ravens won’t be sailing into totally uncharted waters as they try to upset the Steelers on Thursday.

5 responses to “Mark Andrews on Ravens positive COVID tests: You have to adapt

  1. Look, I want to see this game too but how is it possible with contact tracing that the other rb’s and possibly the qb’s aren’t in quarantine too for being in close proximity to a positive test, let alone two in the same room. Coaches too for that matter.

  2. This is getting out of hand. My daughter has been given 14 days off twice as a sophmore in high school due to contact tracing. Cost her most of her vb season and she never did get sick…just dumb

  3. lifeistoughtrustmeimadolphinsfan says:
    November 24, 2020 at 9:03 am
    They wear proximity detectors and follow the NFL protocols which call for social distancing. Just being in the same room with someone who tested positive doesn’t mean you catch it. A contact is usually someone within six feet of an infected person for 10 or more minutes. I wouldn’t be surprised if Brandon Williams locker is somewhere near Ingram and Dobbins and their proximity detectors sold him out.

  4. Ravens are cursed. They should have kept their mouths shut and perfected their craft. They’re not smart enough for politics.

