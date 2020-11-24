Mark Andrews on Ravens positive COVID tests: You have to adapt

Getty Images

The Ravens will be shorthanded in the backfield against the Steelers on Thursday night after J.K. Dobbins and Mark Ingram tested positive for COVID-19.

Dobbins has taken on a bigger role in the offense as his rookie season has unfolded while Ingram’s spot in the offense has been shrinking. Their absences leave Gus Edwards as the only available back who has carried the ball this season. Justice Hill is also on hand and tight end Mark Andrews said on Monday that the team has faith that they will get the job done.

“Sad news to hear about that,” Andrews said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com. “It’s a crazy kind of time that we’re living in. It kind of goes with this year. There’s going to be things thrown at you, and you have to adapt. You look at Gus and Justice. They’re incredible athletes and incredible players. They’re going to do their job just fine and hold that torch. There’s no worries there.”

While Dobbins has been taking on more work, Edwards has the most carries of any running back this season so the Ravens won’t be sailing into totally uncharted waters as they try to upset the Steelers on Thursday.