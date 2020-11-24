Marquez Valdes-Scantling: I can take the good days with the bad days

Getty Images

Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling experienced the highs and lows of life in the NFL in a short period of time on Sunday.

His 47-yard catch late in regulation helped set up a Mason Crosby field goal that sent the game against the Colts to overtime. Valdes-Scantling caught a screen from Aaron Rodgers on the second play of the extra session, but safety Julian Blackmon forced a fumble that the Colts recovered to set up their game-winning field goal.

Valdes-Scantling had posted 149 receiving yards in Week 10 and told reporters on Monday that he “can take the good days with the bad days.” Sunday’s fumble was the first of his NFL career and he said he will “take that one to heart and be better” in the future.

While the wideout was able to take the long view after the fumble, some others were not so levelheaded. Valdes-Scantling said he got death threats on social media and explained why he went public about it.

“I wasn’t concerned with my life or fearful in that regard,” Valdes-Scantling said, via Jason Wilde of the Wisconsin State Journal. “It was just to show people that you can’t be disgusting to other people around the world. Social media gives cowards the right to say whatever they want with no consequences. People can say whatever they want as long as people in this building and in my family, they all care about me. That’s all that matters.”

The people inside the building said supportive things after the game and the team will try to get back on track against the Bears on Sunday night.