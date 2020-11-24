Matt Patricia “trying to get ready for Houston” amid job security questions

Getty Images

The Lions fell to 4-6 on the season and head coach Matt Patricia fell to 13-28-1 over his tenure in Detroit in Sunday’s 20-0 loss to the Panthers.

Carolina had lost five straight games before Sunday and they had P.J. Walker making his first NFL start at quarterback, which only added to the ignominy of the loss for Patricia and the Lions. Questions about what it would mean for the coach’s future with the team came up immediately after the game and continued on Monday.

Patricia was asked if he’s had conversations with ownership about his job security in the wake of the loss.

“I mean, look, our focus right now is on Houston,” Patricia said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “Any conversations that I’ve had with ownership, I always keep those private, you guys know that. So from that standpoint, we’ve just got a quick turnaround here, trying to get ready for Houston.”

The Lions have not improved in any meaningful way since firing Jim Caldwell after the 2017 season and it is increasingly feeling like someone else will be trying to push them in the right direction in 2021.