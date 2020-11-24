Mike Tomlin: We’ll be ready to match Ravens’ desperation

Getty Images

The Steelers and Ravens are heading into Thursday night’s game on very different trajectories.

Pittsburgh is 10-0 and coming off a pair of blowout wins while the Ravens are 6-4 and losers of three of their last four games. That leaves them on the outside of the playoff picture in the AFC at the moment and in pretty desperate need of a win over their division rivals.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was asked on Monday about facing a team in that position and Tomlin’s response was to put his team in the same boat as the Ravens.

“We are desperate too,” Tomlin said, via the team’s website. “We are all desperate to win this week. I imagine they view us in the same way, or I would imagine it would behoove them to do so. That is our attitude each and every week. We respect everyone and the level of desperation and urgency everyone has as we step into the stadium ready to match it.”

Staying ahead of the Chiefs in the race for the top seed in the AFC and dealing a blow to their rivals’ hopes of making the playoffs are a pair of reasons for the urgency level to stay high for the Steelers on Thanksgiving night.