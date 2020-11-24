NFL moves Bills-Broncos, Panthers-Packers to Saturday in Week 15

Getty Images

When the 2020 schedule was released, the NFL announced that up to three games would be played in Week 15 on Saturday, December 19, but did not say which games they would be. Now we know: Bills at Broncos and Panthers at Packers.

The Bills-Broncos game will kick off at 4:30 p.m. ET and the Panthers-Packers game starts at 8:15. Both games air on NFL Network.

The league decided to play only two games on Saturday in Week 15, although the schedule permitted for up to three games to be moved into Saturday. The other games that could have been moved to Saturday were Lions-Titans, Jets-Rams and Texans-Colts, and the league apparently decided that none of those was worthy of its own time slot.

Up to three more games can be moved to Saturday, December 26 in Week 16. Those games are expected to be finalized next week.