The NFL has suspended Cowboys linebacker Luke Gifford two games for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

Gifford can return to the team Dec. 4 after missing games against Washington and Baltimore.

Gifford, 25, has played mostly on special teams this season, seeing action on one defensive snap and 121 on special teams.

He has three tackles in six games.

Last season, Gifford played six games for the Cowboys and made six tackles.