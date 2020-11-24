No fans for Steelers home games in December

Getty Images

The Steelers will be permitted to host fans at Thursday night’s game against the Ravens. Thereafter, fans will not be permitted.

A recent reduction in Pennsylvania guidelines for attendance at outdoor sporting events prevents the Steelers from continuing their recent practice of having roughly 5,500 fans attend games at Heinz Field. The limit has now dropped to 2,500. Via Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, that will result in a friends-and-family-only crowd for the next home game, on December 6 against Washington.

Fans who purchased tickets will receive information regarding credits or refunds.

The Steelers have a second December home game, on the 27th against the Colts. Pittsburgh also could host up to three games in the postseason.