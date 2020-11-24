Patrick Mahomes becomes the clear MVP favorite

Getty Images

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the best player in the NFL. He’s now the odds-on favorite to win the MVP award.

Via PointsBet, Mahomes has seen his odds change from +180 to -125 in the past week. Now, it takes a bet of $125 to make $100.

In turn, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson‘s odds have changed from +225 to +300. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has moved from +300 to +500.

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray became a longer shot to win, with +700 becoming +1400.

Of the three quarterbacks who had +2500 odds last week, two moved up and one moved down. Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is at +1600, Bills quarterback Josh Allen shifted (without playing) to +2200, and Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady fell to +3300.

Titans running back Derrick Henry and quarterback Ryan Tannehill have moved back toward the top of the board, with +5000 odds each.