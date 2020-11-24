PFT’s Week 12 2020 power rankings

Posted by Mike Florio on November 24, 2020, 9:39 AM EST
Getty Images

1. Steelers (last week No. 1; 10-0): No one seems to notice they’re chasing an undefeated season, which makes it easier to keep chasing an undefeated season.

2. Chiefs (No. 2; 9-1): Would the Chiefs be favored to beat the Steelers? Definitely. Would the Steelers still find a way to win the game? Probably.

3. Saints (No. 3; 8-2): Sean Payton is a genius, if there was any doubt.

4. Bills (No. 8; 7-3): A showdown with the Steelers is looming, and a division title is waiting.

5. Rams (No. 10; 7-3): They may be the most balanced team in the league.

6. Colts (No. 11; 7-3): An up-and-down team that lately has been more down than up, the Colts have another test on Sunday against a Tennessee team looking to settle scores.

7. Packers (No. 4; 7-3): Blowing a 14-point lead didn’t seem to bother Aaron Rodgers nearly as much as it should have.

8. Seahawks (No. 12; 7-3): #LetRussSimmer > #LetRussCook.

9. Titans (No. 13; 7-3): As long as special-teams failures don’t doom them, they can play with anyone.

10. Dolphins (No. 5; 6-4): Tua’s first real test will be shrugging off his first benching.

11. Cardinals (No. 6; 6-4): The margin for error is shrinking, and they still have three games in the division.

12. Ravens (No. 7; 6-4): The season is suddenly on the brink, and the Steelers definitely won’t go any easier on them because of it.

13. Buccaneers (No. 9; 7-3): The Bucs don’t have a prime-time problem; they have a big-game problem.

14. Raiders (No. 14; 6-4): A third game against the Chiefs in the playoffs is mandatory.

15. Browns (No. 15; 7-3): It was boring, it was ugly, and it was sufficient to keep the Browns on track for the playoffs.

16. Bears (No. 18; 5-5): They won big by not playing, given that the other three teams in the division lost.

17. Broncos (No. 21; 4-6): The Broncos are the chronic C-minus student who periodically brings home an A.

18. Vikings (No. 16; 4-6): It was fun while it lasted.

19. Patriots (No. 17; 4-6): It was fun while it lasted.

20. Panthers (No. 23; 4-7): Against the Lions, Panthers quarterback P.J. Walker likely felt he was back in the XFL.

21. Falcons (No. 20; 3-7): Nine points isn’t nearly good enough, with two weeks to get ready.

22. 49ers (No. 22; 4-6): A year after being the No. 1 seed, they could still make a run at No. 7.

23. Giants (No. 24; 3-6): The Giants were on a bye this past weekend, so for a more accurate ranking, see you next Tuesday.

24. Washington (No. 27; 3-7): Alex Smith isn’t the Comeback Player of the Year; he’s the Comeback Player of the Century.

25. Texans (No. 28; 3-7): When it comes to finding a new coach, the presence of Deshaun Watson more than makes up for the presence of Jack Easterby.

26. Eagles (No. 25; 3-6-1): The Eagles are sticking with Carson Wentz because, through 2021, they’re stuck with Carson Wentz.

27. Lions (No. 26; 4-6): No recount necessary of the points scored by Detroit on Sunday.

28. Cowboys (No. 30; 3-7): The key to winning, apparently, comes from coach Mike McCarthy emulating the acts of over-the-hill comedians.

29. Chargers (No. 29; 3-7): Justin Herbert got a Stand By Me haircut just in time to see the dead body known as the Jets.

30. Bengals (No. 19; 2-7-1): Without Joe Burrow, this team has nothing.

31. Jaguars (No. 31; 1-9): It’s sort of amazing that they keep showing up each week.

32. Jets (No. 32; 0-10): The 2008 Lions and 2017 Browns may soon get to crack open a bottle of Ripple that’s gone flat.

10 responses to “PFT’s Week 12 2020 power rankings

  1. Saints look like the most consistent team in the NFC whereas the Chiefs I think are the best in the AFC. I realize the Steelers are undefeated but let’s see what happens down the stretch starting with Thanksgiving Night. Pats unfortunately are ranked correctly unless they beat the Cards this season is done.

  4. #LetRussSimmer > #LetRussCook

    This has always been the recipe for success for Russell last name Wilson. He can cook on certain games, but as far as throwing the ball 50x a game on a consistent basis will lead to being 1 dimensional and easier to defend. Just like with any team you have to have balance.

  5. “Steelers (last week No. 1; 10-0): No one seems to notice they’re chasing an undefeated season, which makes it easier to keep chasing an undefeated season.” Coaching staffs recognize they’re undefeated, just because the media doesn’t talk non-stop about them doesn’t mean they’re not considered an undefeated team 11 weeks into the season. Probably the media’s fault for not wanting to talk them up more.

  7. browns and raiders are both better than the dolphins. tua definitely has the tools to succeed, but lack of weapons and the fact that he cant carry his team yet means they arent in better than those two teams. plus, the run game of oak and cle is far superior to that of the dolphins

    *********
    buffalo’s opponents have 52 wins, and theyve palyed the jets twice. that means their other 8 games are against teams with an avg record of 6-7 wins

