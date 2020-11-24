PFT’s Week 12 2020 power rankings

Getty Images

1. Steelers (last week No. 1; 10-0): No one seems to notice they’re chasing an undefeated season, which makes it easier to keep chasing an undefeated season.

2. Chiefs (No. 2; 9-1): Would the Chiefs be favored to beat the Steelers? Definitely. Would the Steelers still find a way to win the game? Probably.

3. Saints (No. 3; 8-2): Sean Payton is a genius, if there was any doubt.

4. Bills (No. 8; 7-3): A showdown with the Steelers is looming, and a division title is waiting.

5. Rams (No. 10; 7-3): They may be the most balanced team in the league.

6. Colts (No. 11; 7-3): An up-and-down team that lately has been more down than up, the Colts have another test on Sunday against a Tennessee team looking to settle scores.

7. Packers (No. 4; 7-3): Blowing a 14-point lead didn’t seem to bother Aaron Rodgers nearly as much as it should have.

8. Seahawks (No. 12; 7-3): #LetRussSimmer > #LetRussCook.

9. Titans (No. 13; 7-3): As long as special-teams failures don’t doom them, they can play with anyone.

10. Dolphins (No. 5; 6-4): Tua’s first real test will be shrugging off his first benching.

11. Cardinals (No. 6; 6-4): The margin for error is shrinking, and they still have three games in the division.

12. Ravens (No. 7; 6-4): The season is suddenly on the brink, and the Steelers definitely won’t go any easier on them because of it.

13. Buccaneers (No. 9; 7-3): The Bucs don’t have a prime-time problem; they have a big-game problem.

14. Raiders (No. 14; 6-4): A third game against the Chiefs in the playoffs is mandatory.

15. Browns (No. 15; 7-3): It was boring, it was ugly, and it was sufficient to keep the Browns on track for the playoffs.

16. Bears (No. 18; 5-5): They won big by not playing, given that the other three teams in the division lost.

17. Broncos (No. 21; 4-6): The Broncos are the chronic C-minus student who periodically brings home an A.

18. Vikings (No. 16; 4-6): It was fun while it lasted.

19. Patriots (No. 17; 4-6): It was fun while it lasted.

20. Panthers (No. 23; 4-7): Against the Lions, Panthers quarterback P.J. Walker likely felt he was back in the XFL.

21. Falcons (No. 20; 3-7): Nine points isn’t nearly good enough, with two weeks to get ready.

22. 49ers (No. 22; 4-6): A year after being the No. 1 seed, they could still make a run at No. 7.

23. Giants (No. 24; 3-6): The Giants were on a bye this past weekend, so for a more accurate ranking, see you next Tuesday.

24. Washington (No. 27; 3-7): Alex Smith isn’t the Comeback Player of the Year; he’s the Comeback Player of the Century.

25. Texans (No. 28; 3-7): When it comes to finding a new coach, the presence of Deshaun Watson more than makes up for the presence of Jack Easterby.

26. Eagles (No. 25; 3-6-1): The Eagles are sticking with Carson Wentz because, through 2021, they’re stuck with Carson Wentz.

27. Lions (No. 26; 4-6): No recount necessary of the points scored by Detroit on Sunday.

28. Cowboys (No. 30; 3-7): The key to winning, apparently, comes from coach Mike McCarthy emulating the acts of over-the-hill comedians.

29. Chargers (No. 29; 3-7): Justin Herbert got a Stand By Me haircut just in time to see the dead body known as the Jets.

30. Bengals (No. 19; 2-7-1): Without Joe Burrow, this team has nothing.

31. Jaguars (No. 31; 1-9): It’s sort of amazing that they keep showing up each week.

32. Jets (No. 32; 0-10): The 2008 Lions and 2017 Browns may soon get to crack open a bottle of Ripple that’s gone flat.