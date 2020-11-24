Philip Rivers dealing with a “pretty sore” toe

Getty Images

Colts quarterback Philip Rivers didn’t miss a snap of Sunday’s overtime win over the Packers, but he didn’t come out of the game unscathed.

Rivers said after the game that he hurt himself while throwing a block during a run by wide receiver DeMichael Harris. The injury was to his big toe and the veteran said he has never dealt with a similar injury.

On Monday, head coach Frank Reich said, via the team’s website, that Rivers is “obviously pretty sore.” He added that the team “will just have to see” how Rivers feels as the week goes on.

It’s a good bet that he’ll feel well enough to play against the Titans on Sunday. Rivers has started 234 straight regular season games and 245 straight games overall, so the toe issue will likely have to be a severe one for those streaks to come to an end.