Raheem Morris: We’ll take Julio Jones to a game-time decision

Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones was limited to 22 offensive snaps in Sunday’s 24-9 loss to the Saints because of a hamstring injury and head coach Raheem Morris doesn’t expect to know if Jones can play in Week 12 until the weekend.

Morris said after the game that Jones would undergo further evaluation on Monday, but that didn’t lead to any certainty about whether he’d face the Raiders or not. Morris said the team will need to find out “how far he can go and where he can take it” as the week unfolds.

“We’ve got to get Julio in the building; he was in today getting treatment, doing all of the things he needs to do. . . . When we get a chance to take him through Wednesday, through Thursday. Obviously, we’ll take Julio to a game-time decision and give him the best opportunity in order to go out there and be able to compete, as long as he’s healthy,” Morris said, via the team’s website.

Jones’ absence against the Saints coincided with a season low in points and offensive yards for the Falcons this season, so they’ll be hoping that things go well enough for Jones to get on the field this weekend.