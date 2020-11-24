Rams claim Derek Rivers off waivers from Patriots

Getty Images

The Rams claimed defensive end Derek Rivers off waivers from the Patriots, the team announced Tuesday.

The Patriots waived Rivers last week.

He played eight games this season for New England, seeing action on 86 defensive snaps and 18 on special teams. He has four tackles and 1.5 sacks in 2020.

The Patriots made Rivers a third-round choice in 2017 but injuries slowed his career, and the team now has moved on.

In 14 career games, Rivers made six tackles and 2.5 sacks for the Patriots. He has never started a game.