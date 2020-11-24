Ravens place Pernell McPhee on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Ravens placed outside linebacker Pernell McPhee on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday. That was the only addition to the list announced Tuesday, though Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com reports that the team will place a “few more players” on the list in the next day or two.

McPhee joins running backs J.K. Dobbins and Mark Ingram II and defensive tackle Brandon Williams, who were placed on the team’s COVID-19 reserve list Monday. Dobbins and Ingram tested positive and Williams went on the list as a close contact.

Third-quarterback Trace McSorley and cornerback Iman Marshall also are on the Ravens’ COVID-19 reserve list. Marshall already was on injured reserve.

Zrebiec reports the team also has at least one coach and several support staff members who have tested positive.

The Ravens canceled Tuesday’s practice and closed their facility, with all activities held virtually. The depleted-Ravens still are scheduled to face the Steelers on Thanksgiving night.

McPhee, 31, has played all 10 games this season and has made 26 tackles and two sacks.

He signed off his media availability with, “Stay positive and test negative.”