Ravens working virtually again on Tuesday

The Ravens’ preparations for Thursday night’s game against the Steelers continue to be hampered by COVID-19.

They closed their facility on Monday after multiple positive COVID-19 tests and they will be virtual again on Tuesday. A statement released on Tuesday morning explained why the team opted for that approach and added that there will be no media sessions on Tuesday either.

“With the health and safety of players and staff remaining the highest priority, the Ravens have determined that all further team activities will be conducted virtually today,” the statement said. “Due to the condensed schedule and preparation for the Steelers game, the Ravens will cancel media availability for today.”

Running backs J.K. Dobbins and Mark Ingram tested positive for COVID-19 and will not play against the Steelers on Thursday. Defensive tackle Brandon Williams is quarantining after close contact and will also be out this week.