Report: As many as four new positive tests for Ravens

Getty Images

The Ravens shut down their facility and moved to remote work on Tuesday after learning of more positive COVID-19 tests in the organization.

Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com reports that the team has as many as four new positive tests. They have learned of at least 10 total positives in the organization since Sunday night.

Running backs J.K. Dobbins and Mark Ingram are on that list, but coaches and other team personnel make up some of the other positive tests. It is not known what the breakdown is for the latest set of positives.

Moving to remote work means the Ravens won’t get on the field to practice on Tuesday with a game against the Steelers set for Thursday night. As of now, there has been no change in plans to play that game as scheduled.