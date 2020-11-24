Report: Bengals DL coach Nick Eason tests positive for COVID-19

Getty Images

The Bengals were without three assistant coaches for Sunday’s loss to the Washington Football Team due to COVID-19 protocols and another one is going to be away from the team for a while for the same reason.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that defensive line coach Nick Eason has tested positive for COVID-19. Pelissero adds that the team is doing contact tracing to identify any others who may need to stay away from the team after close contact with Eason.

Per the report, it is likely that the last time that contact would have occurred was on Sunday since the team did not practice on Monday. Given the five-day quarantine period put in place by the league’s protocols, that timeframe would allow any players impacted to return in time to face the Giants.

Wide receivers coach Bob Bicknell, secondary/cornerbacks coach Steve Jackson, and secondary/safeties coach Robert Livingston were the three coaches out in Week 11.