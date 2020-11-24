Report: Christian McCaffrey is expected to practice this week

Getty Images

Panthers coach Matt Rhule already said quarterback Teddy Bridgewater should practice Wednesday. Rhule, though, called running back Christian McCaffrey week to week.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports McCaffrey is expected to practice this week, too. Pelissero adds, though, that McCaffrey’s status for Sunday is “up in the air.”

The Panthers have a bye in Week 13, so it’s possible the team could hold out McCaffrey another week to make sure he’s fully healthy when he returns.

McCaffrey has missed two games with his shoulder injury.

He had just returned from a high-ankle sprain, which kept him out six games, when he hurt his shoulder.

Mike Davis ran 19 times for 64 yards and a touchdown in the win over the Lions. He’d make his ninth start of the season against the Vikings if McCaffrey is ruled out again this week.