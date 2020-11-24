Report: Denzel Ward to miss multiple weeks

Getty Images

Browns cornerback played every snap of Sunday’s win over the Eagles, but he went for an MRI on his calf after telling the team it was bothering him on Monday morning.

It appears the results of the test weren’t good news for Ward. Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Ward is expected to miss a few weeks as a result of the injury.

There’s no word on whether the Browns will be putting Ward on injured reserve. If he does go on the list, he’ll have to miss at least three games.

Ward has started every game this season and has 38 tackles, two interceptions, a forced fumble, and a league-high 15 pass breakups. Terrance Mitchell, Kevin Johnson, Tavierre Thomas, Robert Jackson, and M.J. Stewart round out the cornerback group on the 53-man roster.