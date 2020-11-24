Report: Ravens learned of more positive COVID-19 tests Tuesday

Posted by Josh Alper on November 24, 2020, 12:00 PM EST
There are reportedly more positive COVID-19 tests in the Ravens organization.

Shortly after the Ravens announced that they will be working virtually for the second straight day, Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com reported that the team learned of more positive tests on Tuesday. It is not known if those positive tests were for players, coaches, or other team personnel.

Running backs J.K. Dobbins and Mark Ingram will not play against the Steelers on Thursday night after testing positive. Defensive tackle Brandon Williams is also out as a close contact.

Any players who tested positive in this round would also have to miss the game and the Ravens would have to do another round of contact tracing to see if any other players are impacted.

8 responses to “Report: Ravens learned of more positive COVID-19 tests Tuesday

  2. Contact tracing is simple. Don’t waste time on it. Here is the result and you can thank me later – All of the people who were on the Ravens sideline and the entire Titans players and staff

  3. I knew this would happen. There is no way that only 1 player who did not even play was the only person in close contact. I am sure now that Whinebaugh will ask to postpone this game which I guess is the safest thing to do for the Steelers’ sake.

  4. Yes, Stu, they intentionally caught Covid on a short week so they could play the Steelers without like 7-8 starters just so they can have an excuse. Good call. Solid critical thinking.

  5. At this rate the NFL will have to reduce the season to 14 games to maintain any chance of a competitive playoff.

  7. Stu Bidaciou says:
    November 24, 2020 at 12:04 pm
    They don’t want the Steelers on a short week, just like colleges don’t want to face Clemson.
    ********************
    Sure, people want to get a severe illness just so they don’t have to play a football game. It’s always fun to jawl with Stoolers fans, but this as to be one of the most ridiculous responses ever.

  8. This is a mess the NFL does not want to deal with this week. They either have to put the Ravens in a really bad position and possibly exacerbate the breakout, or cancel a primetime game that would probably be in the 20 million+ viewer range (and possible pull the trigger on adding week 18).
    They really can’t delay the decision too much at this point.

