Report: Ravens learned of more positive COVID-19 tests Tuesday

There are reportedly more positive COVID-19 tests in the Ravens organization.

Shortly after the Ravens announced that they will be working virtually for the second straight day, Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com reported that the team learned of more positive tests on Tuesday. It is not known if those positive tests were for players, coaches, or other team personnel.

Running backs J.K. Dobbins and Mark Ingram will not play against the Steelers on Thursday night after testing positive. Defensive tackle Brandon Williams is also out as a close contact.

Any players who tested positive in this round would also have to miss the game and the Ravens would have to do another round of contact tracing to see if any other players are impacted.