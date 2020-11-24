Seahawks lose Bo Scarbrough to torn hamstring

Getty Images

Seahawks running back Bo Scarbrough found himself in an awkward position at the bottom of a pile on Thursday night, and he suffered a serious injury as a result.

Seattle coach Pete Carroll said today that Scarbrough has a torn hamstring and needs surgery.

That’s a disappointing result for Scarbrough, who was playing in his first game of the 2020 season and was off to a good start, with six carries for 31 yards. Scarbrough also played well as a late-season fill-in last year with the Lions, carrying 89 times for 377 yards. Scarbrough was a talented running back at Alabama but hasn’t had many opportunities to get on the field in the NFL.

Originally a seventh-round draft pick of the Cowboys, Scarbrough is on his second stint with the Seahawks and has also played for the Jaguars.