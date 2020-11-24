Steelers can clinch playoff berth this week

Getty Images

In the final weeks of the regular season, the NFL issues weekly updates on playoff scenarios to keep people apprised of who can get into the postseason and how they can do it.

The first of those updates came on Tuesday. The Steelers are 10-0 and they could book one of the seven AFC postseason berths this week.

If the Steelers beat the Ravens, they will sew up a playoff spot as long as the Raiders and Dolphins lose their games. They would also get in if one team wins and the other ties, but they’d have to wait at least a week in the unlikely event both of the other teams tie their games.

A win over the Ravens would eliminate Baltimore’s chances of winning the AFC North whether the Steelers clinch a playoff berth or not.