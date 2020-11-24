Steelers list Ben Roethlisberger, JuJu Smith-Schuster as limited on Tuesday

Getty Images

The Steelers handed in their second injury report of the week on Tuesday and it brought good news for wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Smith-Schuster was listed as a non-participant on Monday’s estimated injury report because of a foot injury suffered when he stepped on a penalty flag during Sunday’s win over the Jaguars. He was up to limited participation on Tuesday, however, and that’s a good sign for his chances of playing against the Ravens on Thursday night.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger also went from out to limited and a quad injury was added to the non-injury reasons for his estimated absence on Monday. Defensive lineman Cam Heyward was limited with a newly added ankle issue.

The news wasn’t so good for cornerback Joe Haden. He was listed as out for the second straight day with a knee injury.

Running backs Trey Edmunds (hamstring) and Jaylen Samuels (quad) were also out of practice for injury reasons while center Maurkice Pouncey and guard David DeCastro didn’t work for non-injury reasons.