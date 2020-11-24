Steelers put Zach Gentry on IR, activate Vance McDonald

Getty Images

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said on Monday that tight end Vance McDonald would be activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday and the move is now official.

The team announced McDonald’s return to the active roster along with two other moves involving tight ends. They placed Zach Gentry on injured reserve and signed Kevin Rader off the practice squad.

Gentry hurt his knee in last Sunday’s win over the Jaguars. That was only his second appearance of the regular season and Gentry caught one ball for four yards in Week 10.

Rader has spent most of the last two years on the Pittsburgh practice squad. He has never appeared in a regular season game.