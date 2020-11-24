Terry McLaurin limited in Tuesday’s practice

Getty Images

Washington Football Team wide receiver Terry McLaurin took a step in the right direction at practice on Tuesday.

McLaurin was listed as a non-participant on Monday’s estimated practice report, but moved up to a limited session with the team back on the field. McLaurin, who leads the team with 62 catches and 871 receiving yards, is dealing with an ankle injury.

Running back Antonio Gibson (ankle) and cornerback Danny Jackson (knee) were listed as full participants after being listed as out on Monday. Defensive end Ryan Anderson (knee), safety Deshazor Elliott (ankle), and tackle Cornelius Lucas (ankle) were also limited participants.

Kicker Dustin Hopkins (right groin) was the only Washington player to miss practice entirely with two days to go before their Thanksgiving game against Dallas.